The previously terminated contract between the Cowboys and Stephens (undisclosed) was reinstated Thursday, and he has been placed on injured reserve, Aaron Wilson of KPRC 2 Houston reports.

Stephens was initially waived by the Cowboys on Monday, but that transaction has been reversed and he'll start the regular season on injured reserve. The 25-year-old tight end will be required to miss at least the first four games of the season, which makes Week 5 against the Jets on Sunday, Oct. 5 the earliest he can play. Stephens has yet to appear in an NFL regular-season game since signing with the Cowboys as an undrafted free agent in May of 2023.

