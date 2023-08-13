Stephens caught five of seven targets for 56 yards and a touchdown in Saturday's preseason loss to the Jaguars.

A big-bodied wide receiver in college, Stephens was converted to tight end by the Cowboys after signing as a UDFA and has impressed the coaching staff so far in camp. He carried that momentum forward into his first NFL preseason action, leading the team in receiving and capping a drive toward the end of the fourth quarter with a 15-yard TD pass from Will Grier. Stephens has a tough path to the Week 1 roster with Jake Ferguson, Peyton Hendershot and 2023 second-round pick Luke Schoonmaker seemingly locked into spots, but if he keeps showing out in exhibition play, the team may not want to risk losing him by trying to get him onto the practice squad.