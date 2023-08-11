Stephens has been converted to tight end by the Cowboys and has looked good during the early part of training camp, Jon Machota and Saad Yousef of The Athletic report.

Listed at 6-5 and 221 pounds coming out of Louisiana, Stephens played wide receiver in college and his length and red-zone ability earned him a look as a UDFA from the Cowboys. Dallas has a very young tight end room headlined by 2022 fourth-round pick Jake Ferguson and 2023 second-round selection Luke Schoonmaker (foot), so if Stephens continues to handle the transition well and proves he can hold up as a blocker while providing a mismatch as a receiving option, he could find his way onto the Week 1 roster. More likely, a strong showing in the preseason will get him stashed on the practice squad so he can hone his skills further.