The Cowboys signed Stephens as an undrafted free agent Friday.
Stephens made 10 appearances across three seasons for TCU, totaling 14 receptions for 214 yards, before transferring to Lafayette. Over two seasons (27 games) with the Ragin' Cajuns, he caught 27 passes for 451 yards and seven scores. The best game of his collegiate career came in 2022 when he caught three passes for 103 yards, including a 55-yard touchdown, versus Eastern Michigan. He'll face stiffer competition at the NFL level, but the 6-foot-5 wideout has the size and athletic ability to compete at the highest level.