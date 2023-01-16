Hankins (pectoral) was activated off of injured reserve Monday, Jane Slater of NFL Network reports.
After the 30-year-old suffered a strained pectoral muscle in Week 14 versus Houston, Hankins will be back on the field for Monday night's matchup with the Buccaneers, likely returning to a rotational role on the defensive line. Hankins has compiled 10 tackles while playing 107 defensive snaps with the Cowboys over five games this year.
