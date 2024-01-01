Head coach Mike McCarthy told reporters Monday that Hankins (ankle) is expected to return to practice Wednesday after going through a workout Monday, Todd Archer of ESPN.com reports.
Hankins sat out for a third-straight week after sustaining an ankle injury in the Cowboys' Week 14 win over the Eagles. His practice participation this week will provide more clarity on his availability for the team's regular-season finale against the Commanders on Jan. 7.
