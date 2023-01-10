Dallas coach Mike McCarthy said Monday that Hankins (pectoral) is trending toward returning from IR ahead of the wild-card matchup against Tampa Bay, Patrik Taylor of the team's official site reports.

Hankins has been sidelined on injured reserve since sustaining a strained pectoral during the Week 14 win again Houston. While Dallas still has not designated him to return to practice, McCarthy said that he's "very optimistic" the 30-year-old defensive lineman, linebacker Leighton Vander Esch (neck) and center Tyler Biadasz (ankle) will all be able to suit up against the Buccaneers on Monday, Jan. 16. Hankins has recorded 10 tackles over five games with the Cowboys this season, and he'll likely reprise a rotational role when available again.