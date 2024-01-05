Hankins (ankle) is listed as questionable ahead of Sunday's game against the Commanders.

Hankins has missed the Cowboys' last three games with a high-ankle sprain, but after a week of limited practice sessions, he's got a shot at suiting up Sunday. If the 31-year-old is unable to make his return in Week 18, expect 2023 first-round pick Mazi Smith to see increased work on Dallas' defensive line.