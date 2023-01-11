Dallas designated Hankins (pectoral) to return from injured reserve Wednesday.
As expected, Hankins will return to practice ahead of Monday's wild-card matchup after missing the final four games of the regular season with a strained pectoral. Head coach Mike McCarthy said earlier in the week that he's very optimistic Hankins, along with Leighton Vander Esch (neck) and Tyler Biadasz (ankle), will be able to suit up against Tampa Bay. If that's the case, expect Hankins to garner a rotational role along the Cowboys' defensive line.
