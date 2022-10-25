Hankins was traded to the Cowboys from the Raiders on Tuesday for draft pick compensation, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.
Hankins will work to provide better depth at defensive tackle for the Cowboys. While the Raiders may be looking to open up more snaps for rookies Neil Farrell and Matthew Butler. Hankins' first chance to suit up with his new squad will be Sunday against the Bears.
