Hankins was diagnosed with a high-ankle sprain after leaving Sunday's 33-13 win over the Eagles, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.
Hankins is likely to miss additional game action, though Rapoport notes that the injury isn't viewed as severe. The defensive tackle is expected to return for the playoffs, if not sooner, though Hankins is scheduled to have an MRI to confirm the initial diagnosis.
