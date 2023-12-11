Hankins (ankle) is questionable to return to Sunday's game against the Eagles,Todd Archer of ESPN.com reports.
Hankins was hurt early in the third quarter. Mazi Smith is expected to see more playing time at defensive tackle for the duration of Haskins' absence.
