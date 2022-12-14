The Cowboys placed Hankins (pectoral) on injured reserve Wednesday, Michael Gehlken of The Dallas Morning News reports.
As expected, Hankins lands on injured reserve and will miss the remainder of the regular season due to a pectoral strain. However, the veteran defensive tackle will have a chance to be activated for the Cowboys' potential playoff run. Hankins made 10 appearances during the 2022 regular season (split between Dallas and Las Vegas) and totaled 20 tackles and one pass defense.
