Hankins has exited Sunday's game against the Texans with a right shoulder injury, Jori Epstein of Yahoo Sports reports.
Hankins departure will be a blow to the inside of the Cowboys defensive line while he is out of the game. In his absence, Neville Gallimore and Carlos Watkins will be candidates from increased opportunities.
More News
-
Cowboys' Johnathan Hankins: Not listed on injury report•
-
Cowboys' Johnathan Hankins: Won't play Thursday•
-
Cowboys' Johnathan Hankins: Gets traded•
-
Raiders' Johnathan Hankins: Returns to practice Wednesday•
-
Raiders' Johnathan Hankins: Lands on PUP list•
-
Raiders' Johnathan Hankins: Re-ups with Raiders•