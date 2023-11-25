Hankins posted four tackles (three solo), including two sacks, in a 45-10 Week 12 win over the Commanders on Thursday.

Hankins made his presence felt on Washington's first drive of the game when he brought down Sam Howell for an eight-yard loss on a first-down play. Hankins added another sack on a fourth-and-one play in the fourth quarter to send the Commanders to the sidelines. The pair of sacks were Hankins' first since he was with the Raiders in 2020.