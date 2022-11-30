Hankins isn't listed on the injury report ahead of Sunday's matchup against the Colts, Jon Machota of The Athletic reports.

Hankins was inactive for the Cowboys' Thanksgiving Day win over the Giants due to an illness. However, he appears to have cleared the aliment and should be good to go for Sunday's primetime matchup against the Colts. Across three appearances with Dallas, the veteran defensive tackle has recorded four tackles while playing a rotational role.