Hankins signed a one-year deal with the Cowboys on Wednesday, Jordan Schultz of TheScore.com reports.
Hankins was traded to the Cowboys last October and posted 10 tackles across five appearances (107 defensive snaps). He figures to garner a similar rotational role in 2023, but Dallas may add more pieces to its defensive line this offseason.
