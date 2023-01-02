Hankins (pectoral) is expected to return for the Wild Card Round of the playoffs, Jori Epstein of Yahoo Sports reports.

Hankins' return from IR can come no sooner than the start of the playoffs, but he will be eligible to return to the 53-man roster for the Cowboys' first playoff game. The potential return of the veteran defensive tackle would certainly be good news for the team's depth across their defensive front. For now though, Quinton Bohanna and Carlos Watkins will continue to handle that role.