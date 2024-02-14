Hankins racked up 27 tackles (13 solo), three sacks and two pass breakups across 14 regular-season appearances with the Cowboys in 2023.
Hankins missed three games down the stretch due to a high-ankle sprain, and he was otherwise unspectacular for Dallas while on the field. Now a pending unrestricted free agent and heading into his age-32 season, Hankins isn't necessarily a lock to secure another starting role for the 2024 campaign. His best prospects might be to re-sign with the Cowboys on a team-friendly deal.
