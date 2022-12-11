Hankins suffered a strained pec in Sunday's win over the Texans, Michael Gehlken of The Dallas Morning News reports.
Hankins suffered the injury in the second quarter and was unable to return. How quickly he'll be able to recover is still unknown, but his practice status in the days ahead should reveal more. His next chance to suit up will be Week 15 against the Jaguars.
