Hankins (illness) is inactive Thursday against the Giants, Todd Archer of ESPN.com reports.
Hankins' absence will leave the Cowboys down one of their primary defensive tackle's. Neville Gallimore will likely draw the start in his place, while Quinton Bohanna and Carlos Watkins will likely see an increased role in the team's defensive-line rotation.
