Hankins (ankle) has been ruled out ahead of Sunday's game against the Bills, Michael Gehlken of The Dallas Morning News reports.

Hankins sustained a high-ankle sprain in the Cowboys' Week 14 win over the Eagles. He did not participate in practice all week and will miss his first game of the season. Mazi Smith, Neville Gallimore and Chauncey Golston are all candidates to fill in as the starting defensive tackle alongside Osa Odighizuwa for Sunday's game.