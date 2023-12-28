Hankins (ankle) has been ruled out for Saturday's game against the Lions, Jon Machota of The Athletic reports.

Hankins continue to nurse an ankle injury that occurred in Week 14 versus Philadelphia. He hasn't been able to play since and may not be close to a return given that he wasn't able to practice in any capacity again this week. Hankins had been gaining some traction as a pass rusher before getting hurt, tallying three sacks across the two games prior to the injury.