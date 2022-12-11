Hankins (shoulder) has been ruled out for the remainder of Sunday's game against Houston, Michael Gehlken of The Dallas Morning News reports.

Hankins logged one tackle before exiting with a shoulder injury in the first half, though the nature of this issue is still unclear. His next chance to play will come against the Jaguars on Sunday, Dec. 18. With Hankins out, Neville Gallimore and Carlos Watkins should continue to fill bigger roles alongside starting defensive tackle Osa Odighizuwa.