Bullard (hamstring) was a full participant in Wednesday's practice.

Bullard was limited to side work during most of training camp and did not play in any of the Cowboys' three preseason games while recovering from a hamstring injury in early August. The rehab work has evidently paid off, and the veteran nose tackle is on track to play in Sunday's regular-season opener against the Giants. Bullard appeared in 15 regular-season games for the Saints in 2025, finishing with 26 tackles (12 solo) and two pass defenses.