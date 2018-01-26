Cowboys' Jonathan Cooper: Facing 4-to-5 months of rehab
Cooper (knee) will likely need four-to-five months of recovery, Mickey Spagnola of the Cowboys' official site reports.
Cooper, who will be an unrestricted free agent at the end of the league year, recently underwent surgery to repair the MCL in his left knee and it was previously reported that he'd be healthy in time for when teams usually start OTAs (typically late April). However, it now seems he's more likely looking at a return date in June.
More News
-
2018 offseason preview
We've got another busy NFL offseason ahead of us, and you need to know who might be available....
-
Hilton, Doyle want Luck on their side
Jamey Eisenberg caught up with T.Y. Hilton and Jack Doyle at the Pro Bowl, and both Colts are...
-
Vikings loving foundation for 2018
Jamey Eisenberg catches up with Adam Thielen and Kyle Rudolph at the Pro Bowl, and both Vikings...
-
Gurley ready for repeat year in 2018
Jamey Eisenberg talked with Todd Gurley at the Pro Bowl about his big season in 2017 and how...
-
Championship winners & losers
Jamey Eisenberg gives you the winners and losers from the championship round, with an eye on...
-
Conference championship injury updates
Playing in a playoff challenge for Fantasy? We've got the latest on injuries to help you o...