Cooper (knee) will likely need four-to-five months of recovery, Mickey Spagnola of the Cowboys' official site reports.

Cooper, who will be an unrestricted free agent at the end of the league year, recently underwent surgery to repair the MCL in his left knee and it was previously reported that he'd be healthy in time for when teams usually start OTAs (typically late April). However, it now seems he's more likely looking at a return date in June.