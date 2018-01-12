Cowboys' Jonathan Cooper: Undergoes knee surgery
Cooper recently underwent surgery to repair the MCL in one of his knees, Todd Archer of ESPN reports.
Cooper reportedly sprained his knee in the Cowboys' season finale against the Eagles. Set to be an unrestricted free agent at the end of the league year, Cooper is expected to return to full health in time for offseason workouts wherever he may sign.
