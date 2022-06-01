Garibay is the only kicker on the Dallas roster during OTAs.

Garibay signed with the Cowboys on May 2 after going undrafted in April, and he's been left without any competition at kicker since Chris Naggar was cut May 13. He made all 15 of his field-goal attempts under 50 yards and went 55-for-57 on point-after attempts in his senior season at Texas Tech last fall. Dallas is still likely to add another kicker to compete with Garibay by the time training camp arrives, but the rookie is the current frontrunner for the job.