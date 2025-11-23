Mingo is active for Sunday's Week 12 matchup against the Eagles.

Mingo had been a healthy scratch for the three games that had transpired since he came off injured reserve ahead of Week 8, but he'll break that streak Sunday while fellow wideout Jalen Tolbert is inactive for the first time this season. Despite his availability against Philadelphia, Mingo isn't slated for a sizable role, considering he projects as the No. 5 receiver behind the top quartet of CeeDee Lamb, George Pickens, Ryan Flournoy and KaVontae Turpin.