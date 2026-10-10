Mingo caught two of four passes for 20 yards during the Cowboys' 24-16 loss to the Buccaneers on Thursday.

All four of Mingo's targets from Dak Prescott came in the fourth quarter, coinciding with CeeDee Lamb's exit from the game due to a quad bruise. Lamb will have extra time to rest and recover ahead of the Cowboys' Week 6 tilt against the Packers on Sunday, Oct. 18, so Mingo figures to remain in a limited role in the passing game behind Lamb, George Pickens, Ryan Flournoy and tight end Jake Ferguson.