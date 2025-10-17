default-cbs-image
Now Playing

Share Video

Link copied!

Mingo (knee) is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Commanders, Jon Machota of The Athletic reports.

Mingo ended the week strong with a full practice Friday, and the third-year wideout has a chance to make his 2025 debut Sunday. Even if he does return, Mingo would likely work in a rotational role in the Cowboys' offense, given that CeeDee Lamb (ankle) and KaVontae Turpin (foot) have both been cleared to play in Sunday's NFC East tilt.

More News