Mingo (knee) is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Commanders, Jon Machota of The Athletic reports.

Mingo ended the week strong with a full practice Friday, and the third-year wideout has a chance to make his 2025 debut Sunday. Even if he does return, Mingo would likely work in a rotational role in the Cowboys' offense, given that CeeDee Lamb (ankle) and KaVontae Turpin (foot) have both been cleared to play in Sunday's NFC East tilt.