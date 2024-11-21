Mingo played 24 of the Cowboys' 83 offensive snaps and failed to reel in any of his four targets in Monday's 34-10 loss to the Texans.

Making his Cowboys debut after he was acquired from the Panthers on Nov. 5, Mingo was the only active Dallas skill-position player who finished without a reception on a night in which quarterback Cooper Rush dropped back 60 times and targeted 11 different pass catchers. Mingo finished fourth among Dallas receivers in snaps, but he could drop down a spot in the pecking order if Brandin Cooks (knee) -- who has resumed practicing this week -- is activated from injured reserve ahead of Sunday's game at Washington.