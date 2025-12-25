Mingo is not among Dallas' inactives for Thursday's Week 17 game against the Commanders, per Todd Archer of ESPN.com, and he could see an increased role with Ryan Flournoy (knee) out of action.

Mingo has had a quiet season so far, tallying one catch on three targets for 25 yards over four games. He'll still be behind CeeDee Lamb, George Pickens and KaVontae Turpin in the WR pecking order Thursday, but Mingo could get a few more looks due to Flournoy's absence. Mingo has been a bit more involved of late anyway, notching 14 offensive snaps Week 15 and eight offensive snaps last Sunday against the Chargers.