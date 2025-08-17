Cowboys' Jonathan Mingo: Dealing with PCL injury
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Mingo suffered a PCL injury in his right knee during Saturday's preseason game against the Ravens, Todd Archer of ESPN.com reports.
Mingo will undergo an MRI to determine the severity of the injury, but it sounds like Mingo could miss some time. It's a tough break for Mingo after he made a splash play, reeling in a 49-yard catch versus Baltimore one play before he was injured. Mingo is competing for a role behind CeeDee Lamb, George Pickens, Jalen Tolbert and KaVontae Turpin in Dallas' wide receiver corps.
