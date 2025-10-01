Mingo (knee) was designated to return from the injured reserve list Wednesday, Joe Hoyt of The Dallas Morning News reports.

Mingo sustained a right PCL sprain during preseason and has been sidelined for the Cowboys' first four games this year. He's appeared in five games since being traded from the Panthers to the Cowboys midway through last season, catching five of 16 targets for 46 yards. He now has 21 days to be added to Dallas' active roster before reverting to IR and will likely serve as a depth option in the wide-receiver corps once healthy.