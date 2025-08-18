Mingo was diagnosed with a PCL sprain in his right knee Monday, and the third-year wideout is expected to be sidelined for 4-to-6 weeks, Calvin Watkins of The Dallas Morning News reports.

Mingo injured his right knee during the Cowboys' preseason loss to the Ravens on Saturday. The timeline for his injury means he'll miss Dallas' regular-season opener against Philadelphia on Thursday, Sept. 4, though his absence could persist beyond Week 1 depending on how his recovery goes. With Mingo sidelined, Friday's preseason finale against the Falcons will provide Ryan Flournoy, Traeshon Holden and Jalen Brooks the opportunity to audition for the WR5 job.