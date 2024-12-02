Mingo caught one of four targets for two yards in a 27-20 win over the Giants on Thanksgiving.

The 2023 second-round pick hasn't found any more success so far in Dallas than he'd seen in Carolina. Mingo has received 10 targets in three games since being traded to the Cowboys, but he's caught only two of them for 10 yards. He's at best fifth on the wideout depth chart, competing for snaps with Jalen Brooks and Ryan Flournoy, and there's little reason to expect he'll show up on the fantasy radar over the final weeks of the season.