Coach Brian Schottenheimer said Monday that Mingo (knee) will be activated from injured reserve this week, Todd Archer of ESPN.com reports.

Mingo was designated for return from injured reserve Oct. 1, so the Cowboys had to make a decision on his status this week before his 21-day window closes. Upon his return, Mingo will join a loaded wide receiver room that includes CeeDee Lamb, George Pickens, KaVontae Turpin, Ryan Flournoy and Jalen Tolbert. Mingo is unlikely to have any fantasy value unless there are injuries ahead of him.