Mingo (knee) is expected to begin the regular season on IR due to a PCL sprain suffered during Dallas' preseason loss to Baltimore on Saturday, Todd Archer of ESPN reports.

Mingo is expected to be sidelined 4-6 weeks, if not longer, due to the knee injury he picked up while hauling in a 49-yard reception in the third quarter Saturday. The third-year wideout will likely be placed on IR on Aug. 26, when the initial 53-man roster is finalized. Once healthy, Mingo will be competing for reps and targets with CeeDee Lamb, George Pickens, Jalen Tolbert and KaVontae Turpin.