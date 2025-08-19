Cowboys' Jonathan Mingo: Expected to start on IR
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Mingo (knee) is expected to begin the regular season on IR due to a PCL sprain suffered during Dallas' preseason loss to Baltimore on Saturday, Todd Archer of ESPN reports.
Mingo is expected to be sidelined 4-6 weeks, if not longer, due to the knee injury he picked up while hauling in a 49-yard reception in the third quarter Saturday. The third-year wideout will likely be placed on IR on Aug. 26, when the initial 53-man roster is finalized. Once healthy, Mingo will be competing for reps and targets with CeeDee Lamb, George Pickens, Jalen Tolbert and KaVontae Turpin.
