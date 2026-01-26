Mingo caught one of five targets for 25 yards while active for six games with the Cowboys in 2025.

The third-year wideout didn't see his first snap of the season until Week 12, and he saw exactly one target in each of Dallas' last five games, catching just one of them. Mingo has one year left on his rookie contract after being a second-round pick of the Panthers in 2023, but he's done nothing with the Cowboys to suggest a breakout is coming next season, and he may not even be guaranteed a roster spot.