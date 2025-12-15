Mingo caught his only target for a 25-yard gain in Sunday's 34-26 loss to the Vikings.

His first catch of the season came on the Cowboys' final drive, helping to set up a Brandon Aubrey field goal that got the home side to within a score, but they couldn't recover the subsequent onside kick. Mingo has seen only two targets in three games since making his 2025 debut in Week 12, and it would likely take a rash of injuries ahead of him on the depth chart to get him on the fantasy radar.