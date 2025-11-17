Cowboys' Jonathan Mingo: Healthy inactive again for Week 11
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Mingo (coach's decision) is inactive for Monday night's game against the Raiders.
Mingo was activated from injured reserve ahead of Week 8 but has remained a healthy scratch for all three contests since his activation. He's buried on the Cowboys' wideout depth chart.
More News
-
Cowboys' Jonathan Mingo: Remains healthy scratch•
-
Cowboys' Jonathan Mingo: Season debut delayed•
-
Cowboys' Jonathan Mingo: Makes return from IR•
-
Cowboys' Jonathan Mingo: Expected to be activated this week•
-
Cowboys' Jonathan Mingo: Remaining on IR•
-
Cowboys' Jonathan Mingo: Chance to play Week 7•