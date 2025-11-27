Cowboys' Jonathan Mingo: Healthy scratch Thanksgiving Day
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Mingo (coach's decision) is inactive for Thursday's game against the Chiefs, Nick Harris of the Fort Worth Star-Telegram reports.
Mingo has consistently been a healthy scratch since returning from IR late October, as his first game being listed as active came Week 12 versus the Eagles. With Jalen Tolbert now back in the lineup versus Kansas City, however, Mingo reverts to his usual role. His next chance to suit up will come Thursday, Dec. 4 versus the Lions in Week 14.
