Mingo exited Saturday's preseason loss to the Ravens on Saturday with a knee injury and did not return, Todd Archer of ESPN.com reports.

Mingo was targeted four times in the exhibition but caught just one for a gain of 49 yards. He was injured on the very next play after the long catch. Mingo is competing for a depth job at wide receiver behind CeeDee Lamb, George Pickens, Jalen Tolbert and KaVontae Turpin after Dallas traded a fourth-round pick to Carolina in exchange for Mingo last season.