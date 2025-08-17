Cowboys' Jonathan Mingo: Injures knee Saturday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Mingo exited Saturday's preseason loss to the Ravens on Saturday with a knee injury and did not return, Todd Archer of ESPN.com reports.
Mingo was targeted four times in the exhibition but caught just one for a gain of 49 yards. He was injured on the very next play after the long catch. Mingo is competing for a depth job at wide receiver behind CeeDee Lamb, George Pickens, Jalen Tolbert and KaVontae Turpin after Dallas traded a fourth-round pick to Carolina in exchange for Mingo last season.
