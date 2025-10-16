Cowboys' Jonathan Mingo: Limited in Wednesday's practice
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Mingo (knee) was a limited participant in Wednesday's practice, Jon Machota of The Athletic reports.
Mingo's practice participation has been inconsistent since the Cowboys designated the 2023 second-rounder to return from injured reserve Oct. 1. He's opened the week with a limited session Wednesday, but he would give himself a better chance at being reinstated from IR ahead of Sunday's game against the Commanders were he to practice in full over the next two days.
