The Cowboys are not in line to activate Mingo (knee) from IR ahead of Sunday's game against the Jets, Jon Machota of The Athletic reports.

Mingo was designated to return from IR on Wednesday, but after a week of limited practices, the wideout's return to action remains on hold. With CeeDee Lamb (ankle) and KaVontae Turpin (foot) both sidelined this week, the Cowboys will elevate Jalen Brooks and Jalen Cropper from their practice squad.