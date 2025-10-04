Mingo (knee) is officially listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Jets, Todd Archer of ESPN.com reports.

Mingo was limited at practice all week after being activated from the Cowboys' injured reserve list Wednesday, and his availability in Week 5 seems like a coin-flip proposition. If he were able to suit up, he'd be joining a wide receiver corps already missing CeeDee Lamb (ankle) and KaVontae Turpin (foot), potentially setting him up to see an increased workload right off the bat.