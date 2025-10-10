Mingo (knee) did not practice Friday and is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Panthers, Clarence Hill Jr. of AllDLLS.com reports.

Mingo ended the week with back-to-back DNPs after practicing in a full capacity Wednesday. Given his lack of practice to end the week, it appears the third-year wideout is trending toward not playing against the team that selected him in the 2023 NFL Draft. If Mingo is in fact ruled out for Sunday's game, his next opportunity to make his 2025 regular-season debut will be Week 7 against the Commanders on Sunday, Oct. 19.