Cowboys' Jonathan Mingo: Out at least four games
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
The Cowboys placed Mingo (knee) on injured reserve Tuesday, a transaction which rules him out for at least the first four games of the regular season.
Mingo will miss a minimum prerequisite of four games as he works to fully recover from the right PCL sprain he suffered mid-August, during Dallas' preseason loss to the Ravens. With Mingo sidelined until Week 5 against the Jets at the earliest, Jalen Tolbert and KaVontae Turpin could benefit from a slight uptick in targets between top wideouts CeeDee Lamb and George Pickens.
More News
-
Cowboys' Jonathan Mingo: Expected to start on IR•
-
Cowboys' Jonathan Mingo: Diagnosed with PCL sprain•
-
Cowboys' Jonathan Mingo: Getting testing•
-
Cowboys' Jonathan Mingo: Dealing with PCL injury•
-
Cowboys' Jonathan Mingo: Injures knee Saturday•
-
Cowboys' Jonathan Mingo: Two catches in Week 18 loss•