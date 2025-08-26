The Cowboys placed Mingo (knee) on injured reserve Tuesday, a transaction which rules him out for at least the first four games of the regular season.

Mingo will miss a minimum prerequisite of four games as he works to fully recover from the right PCL sprain he suffered mid-August, during Dallas' preseason loss to the Ravens. With Mingo sidelined until Week 5 against the Jets at the earliest, Jalen Tolbert and KaVontae Turpin could benefit from a slight uptick in targets between top wideouts CeeDee Lamb and George Pickens.