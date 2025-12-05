Cowboys' Jonathan Mingo: Ready to go for TNF
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Mingo is active for Thursday night's matchup with the Lions.
Mingo will be active for just the second time this season, suiting up in place of Jalen Tolbert (coach's decision) against Detroit. Mingo has played just three snaps on offense this year, failing to garner a target. He'll operate behind Ceedee Lamb, George Pickens, Ryan Flournoy and KaVontae Turpin in Week 14.
